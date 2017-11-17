Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision

BARRETT JUNCTION, Calif.– A 51-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a head-on collision after crossing into oncoming traffic on state Route 94 in rural East County near the Barrett Junction area, about three miles from the international border crossing into Tecate, Mexico, authorities said.

The motorcycle rider, aboard a 1988 Suzuki GSX600F, was headed westbound on state Route 94 from the Barrett Junction area toward Dulzura when he crossed over the painted double lines and drove directly into the path of a Jeep Wrangler, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said. The Suzuki slammed into the Jeep, throwing the rider from his motorcycle.

A vehicle approaching the crash hit the “lower extremities” of the downed rider but did not stop, Garrow said. Meanwhile, the Jeep spun out onto the shoulder of the two-lane highway and caught fire, but the 31-year-old male driver was able to escape the burning SUV.

Paramedics airlifted the downed rider to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead, Garrow said. CHP investigators believe the victim was fatally injured in the initial crash with the Jeep and not when he was run over by the unknown vehicle.

Investigators were probing the cause of the crash Friday morning and did not immediately know if alcohol or drugs were involved, Garrow said. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or with information about the unidentified vehicle who hit the downed rider was asked to call the CHP’s El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.