Man arrested at probation office for attempted murder

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 19-year-old probationer was behind bars Thursday for allegedly taking part in a weekend shooting that wounded a man on an East County roadside.

Jaquis Marquon Holiday of San Diego was arrested Tuesday evening at a county probation office in connection with the firearm assault in the 1500 block of East Washington Avenue in El Cajon, according to police.

Holiday and at least two companions met the victim in the neighborhood near Meridian Elementary School about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Walt Miller said.

A short time later, gunfire rang out, and Holiday fled along with his unidentified cohorts, the lieutenant said.

At about the same time, a two-vehicle collision occurred in the area of the shooting, and several people ran away from the site of the crash.

Medics took the gunshot victim, whose name has been withheld, to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

Holiday was booked into county jail on suspicion of probation violation, assault with firearm and attempted murder. It was unclear if he allegedly fired any of the shots that wounded the victim.

“Detectives are working to determine a motive for the incident, if it is gang-related and what role the traffic collision may have played,” Miller said.

