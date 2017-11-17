× Girl, 10, only survivor of crash that killed her family

AUSTIN, Texas – A car crash that killed two members of a Valley Center family last weekend claimed the life of a third family member Friday, leaving a young girl the only member of her family to survive.

The crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Austin, Texas, FOX 7 reported. The Latulippe family from Valley Center was visiting the Austin area when an alleged drunken driver crossed into oncoming traffic and smashed into their vehicle. Nancy Latulippe and her 14-year-old son, Jackson, were pronounced dead at the scene. Nancy’s husband, Scott, was critically injured and taken to an Austin hospital. He died Friday.

The Latulippe’s 10-year-old daughter, Kiera, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. She is the only member of the family to survive.