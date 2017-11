× Apartment complex without water due to broken pipe

SAN DIEGO – Four Del Rio Apartment buildings in Mission Valley, each with about 45 units, were without water Friday morning due to a broken pipe.

The water main broke at 10041 Rio San Diego Drive around 3 a.m. Both lanes were shut down while crews cleaned up the muddy mess caused by the rushing water.

Crews don’t yet know what caused the pipe to burst.

It’s not yet known what time the water is expected to get turned back on for the residents.