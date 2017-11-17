1 arrested in hit-and-run that killed SoCal Marine veteran

ORANGE, Calif.– One of two drivers suspected of fatally striking a Marine veteran next to an Orange gas station has been arrested, police announced Thursday.

Stephen Parlee has been arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death in the killing of 25-year-old Dylan Moran of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Moran, the father of a toddler girl, was visiting Orange County on a business trip when he was struck in the 2200 block of West Chapman Avenue about 1 a.m. Nov. 10.

His mother earlier this week pleaded for help finding his killers, and a friend created a GoFundMe for his family that raised more than $15,000 in three days.

Police said they believed two vehicles were involved, releasing video of one that appeared to be a vintage Chevrolet Camaro. That vehicle and its driver have not been found.

Parlee is suspected of being the driver of a 2014 white Acura SUV that also struck Moran.

Orange County inmate records indicate a Stephen Parlee, 46, was arrested and released on bail on Tuesday. Records list his occupation as “doctor.”

The other car that struck Moran is described as a 1969 forest green Camaro SS with black racing stripes.

“This is a unique vehicle and we are confident someone knows of its whereabouts,” the Orange Police Department said in a statement.