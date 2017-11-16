Torrey Pines student arrested after airsoft gun found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A student was arrested by police Thursday after authorities found an airsoft gun in a backpack.

San Diego police were called to Torrey Pines High School around 10 a.m. Thursday to investigate a student seen carrying a gun in a backpack.

Officers found the student and took him into custody. The student was carrying an airsoft gun, also known as a BB gun, according to authorities.

The school was not locked down. Classes and other activities went on as scheduled.

The unidentified student was taken to juvenile hall. San Diego police has not specified what charges he or she may face.

Neither, Torrey Pines High School nor the San Dieguito School District, which oversees the school, have said anything about the incident.