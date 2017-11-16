Public asked to identify boy found wandering in store alone

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Authorities are asking the public to identify a young boy they found wandering inside a store in Encinitas Thursday.

The child told San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies that his name is Connor. He was found in a Michael’s store on North El Camino Real wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, gray shorts and Navy blue shoes. The boy was unharmed.

Employees told deputies they found him along in the store around noon. They made an announcement over the store’s public address system, as well as searching the parking lot and surrounding businesses for the boy’s parents.

Sheriff’s helicopter was in the area making announcements to surrounding neighborhoods.

The child was taken into protective custody and is at Polinsky Children’s Center.

Anyone who knows the child has been asked to contact sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.