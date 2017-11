× Massive fire engulfs senior living facility near Philadelphia

WEST CHESTER, Penn. – Multiple fire departments battled a massive fire in senior living facility outside Philadelphia Thursday night.

The fire engulfed the Barclary Friends Senior Living Community on Franklin Street in West Chester. It started just after 11 p.m.

Helicopter video showed dozens of people being wheeled away from the facility to ambulances.

