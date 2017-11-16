× Man with muscular dystrophy finishes 3-year sailing trip

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego man was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in his early twenties. Instead of giving in to the degenerative disease, he decided to make the most of his time with what muscle movement he does have.

Ryan Levinson and his wife, Nicole, set off on a journey to sail from San Diego across the Pacific Ocean and traveled for a year and a half. Three years later, they returned to San Diego with a renewed appreciation for adventure.

You can see full videos of their journey on the Two Afloat Youtube Page.