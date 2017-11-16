× Justice League

It’s going to be really hard to review this movie properly. It’s yet another screening where kids continued to talk non-stop, and a baby was crying and making endless noise. I had to finally tell the kids to be quiet, which kept them quiet for a solid 20 minutes. So, I probably didn’t catch everything I should have.

Walking into the theatre with fellow critic David Pinson, he told me about director Zack Snyder leaving the project because of a death in the family and Joss Whedon jumping in. I brought up the movie A.I., which ended up being a mess (Stanley Kubrick died during filming, and Steven Spielberg finished it).

Maybe I’m just getting tired of all these superhero movies, but…watching as Bruce Wayne tries to recruit all these others…just felt like the start of so many of these films.

The alien villain Steppenwolf (voiced by Ciaran Hinds channeling Liam Neeson), reminded me of the creature at the start of Thor last month. And the name Steppenwolf was annoying. I kept waiting to hear Born to be Wild or Magic Carpet Ride (or, more appropriate, their underrated song “The Monster”).

It’s not a spoiler to say that Superman (Henry Cavill) comes back from the dead. Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck acting like he’s almost dead) flirts a bit with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as does Aquaman (Jason Momoa). As I said in the Wonder Woman movie, if she’s supposed to be this great role model for girls, why does everyone have to comment on how pretty she is? Shouldn’t they look up to her for skills, not her hotness? But I digress.

The Flash (Ezra Miller) provides some nice comedic touches, although they should’ve toned him down just a bit. He seemed to always have a humorous quip for any scenario. The half-man/half-machine Cyborg (Ray Fisher), brings a nice quiet, seriousness to the part. I thought those two, as well as Aquaman, were the best characters. I liked Ezra Miller in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, but wasn’t familiar with Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones). The husband of Lisa Bonet has a commanding presence on screen and his character was bad-ass.

The fight scenes, as usual in these movies, all look the same and bore me. It also seems like a weird money grab to assemble a bunch of characters to stop an uninteresting villain from destroying Earth. There are fights on bridges. There are energy portals from the sky. There are winged creatures that make crazy sounds. We’ve seen this all before. Unless you’re a 12-year-old, you’ll get bored. Although, the kids behind me talking weren’t bored. They just didn’t understand anything that was going on, as they kept asking each other, and their parents, what was happening.

There’s been a bit of controversy because when they went back to Wonder Woman’s home island, the Amazon warriors were more scantily clad than in the Wonder Woman movie. I didn’t even notice, but women in Hollywood have been tweeting about it (a female directed the Wonder Woman movie). My only complaint was that in the Wonder Woman movie, she didn’t have the red and blue, patriotic looking outfit I knew her to wear. I wasn’t paying attention to what the other Amazon warriors wore.

The arcs for these characters aren’t that interesting, which makes it hard to care about any of them or the lame scenarios. They do have decent chemistry together, though.

I think when it comes to the fan boys, some will like this, others will hate it. It’s certainly better than Batman vs. Superman, but overall, it was bland and disappointing.

It gets an extra ½ star for the solid Danny Elfman score, and Sigrid (Don’t Kill My Vibe) covering Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows.”

2 ½ stars out of 5.

Be warned, there are two scenes after the credits roll. I didn’t realize, and only saw the first one.