FOX 5 San Diego And Harrah’S Resort SoCal “Giving Tuesday” Social Media Outreach Official Rules

- HOW TO ENTER: On your own Instagram page, post a picture or video of yourself volunteering on “Giving Tuesday,” November 28, 2017. Pictures or videos must be uploaded between 12:01 am and 11:59 pm Pacific time on that date (the “Entry Period”) with the hashtag #HarrahsGivingTuesday. Entries missing the required hashtag will be disqualified. Enter as often as you wish. An Instagram account can be created for free at instagram.com.Instagram’s date stamp will determine the time of entry, and the entrant will be considered the registered owner of the Instagram account. Privacy settings must be set to “public” for an entry to be eligible. You must have taken your photo or video yourself, or have the express permission of the photographer, before posting the photo or video as an entry. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.
- ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be age 21 or older as of November 28, 2017, and must be a legal resident of San Diego County, California. Winner will be required to show valid proof of age and residency to claim the prize package. This sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees (and their immediate family members) of KSWB, LLC (FOX 5 San Diego), Tribune Media Company, Harrah’s Resort SoCal and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to enter or win. Any person who has been excluded from Harrah’s affiliated casinos is not eligible to enter, win or accompany the winner as a guest.
- SELECTION OF WINNER: On Wednesday, November 29, 2017, FOX 5 will select one (1) winner at random from all entries posted during the Entry Period with the #HarrahsGivingTuesday hashtag, subject to confirmation of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. The selected winner will be contacted by Instagram direct message. If the selected winner fails to respond to the message within 48 hours, the selected winner will be disqualified and FOX 5 will select an alternate winner from the remaining entries.
- THE PRIZE: The winner will receive a prize package consisting of a one-night stay in a luxurious suite at Harrah’s Resort SoCal, 777 S. Resort Dr., Valley Center, CA 92082 and a $100 resort credit. The prize must be used by May 28, 2018, and will be void after that date. The $100 resort credit can be used for: food/meals at the resort (with the exception of KJ Chinese Restaurant), non-alcoholic beverages, Spa, Pool Cabana rental, in-room transactions such as phone calls, internet movies, room service or late checkout fees. The resort credit cannot be used for gaming, retail purchases, alcohol or gratuities. The winner is responsible for any resort charges in excess of the $100 resort credit. If any of the resort credit is not used by the time of checkout, it will be forfeited and may not be used for a subsequent visit. Approximate retail value of the prize package is $500.00. The prize has no cash value, cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part. The winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on the value of the prize package.The room accommodations portion of the prize consists of a suite with a single king bed or two separate beds (at the winner’s choice, subject to availability). The winner may bring up to two (2) guests for a king bed suite, or up to three (3) guests for a double bed suite. If the winner desires an available suite that will accommodate additional guests, resort upgrade fees will be charged to the winner. The winner redeeming the prize must be 21 or older. Guests may be under 21. All guests must be present with the winner at the time of check-in. The winner must have or register for a Total Rewards® account when reserving the suite, and guests age 21 or older must have or register for a Total Rewards® account at the time of check-in. A Total Rewards account can be obtained for free at http://www.caesars.com/totalrewards. Hotel check-in time is 4pm and check-out is 11am the following day.
Suite reservations are subject to availability at the time of booking. The prize cannot be combined with any other offer and must be redeemed in person at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. Resort credit and the suite must be used at the same time. A Valid credit card may be required at time of reservation. A valid state-issued photo ID and a valid credit card or $150 cash deposit must be presented at check-in. Once a suite has been reserved by the winner, cancellation or a change in reservation dates within 24 hours of scheduled arrival will incur a penalty fee that must be paid by the winner. You must be 21 or older to gamble at the resort and must have a valid state-issued photo ID. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:
- Release of Liability: By entering, you agree to release the Sponsors (defined below) from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from your participation in the sweepstakes or your receipt or use of the prize package or any part of the prize package.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prize is available. However, Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute a prize or prize element of comparable value.
- Instagram: Instagram is not a sponsor of this sweepstakes and has no responsibility for the conduct of the sweepstakes or the award of the sweepstakes prize.
- INTERNET: Sponsors are not responsible for network or computer malfunctions or errors, computer viruses or damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing any website. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. If FOX 5 terminates the sweepstakes, it will post notice of its action on the fox5sandiego.com website and will select the winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or until December 29, 2017 at fox5sandiego.com.
- WINNER’S NAME: For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Harrah’s Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111. Requests must be received by Friday, December 29, 2017. The winner’s name will not be posted online.
- SPONSORS: KSWB, LLC (FOX 5 San Diego), 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California 92111 and Harrah’s Resort SoCal, owned by the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians, 777 S. Resort Dr., Valley Center, CA 92082.
FOX 5 San Diego And Harrah’S Resort SoCal “Giving Tuesday” Social Media Outreach Official Rules
-
FOX 5 San Diego Sycuan Casino Military Appreciation Contest Rules
-
FOX 5 San Diego Symphony Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 So You Think You Can Dance Tour Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 San Diego Gulls Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 San Diego Gulls Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
-
FOX 5 Global Winter Wonderland Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 Game Of Thrones Concert Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 San Diego Hawaiian Vacation Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 Supercuts Football Fan Of The Week Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 Disneyland Resort® Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
-
FOX 5 Restaurant Week Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 Sycuan Military Monday Contest Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 San Diego “Snooze You Lose” Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules