Deputies investigate bones found in Bonsall

SAN DIEGO – Deputies were investigating a report of a possible human remains found in the Bonsall area Thursday.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a habitat management service around 1 p.m. The person who was cleaning out a river bed near 30,100 old River Road in Bonsall found bones that resembled a human, according to deputies.

“The bones were collected and an anthropologist will determine the cause of death,” according to sheriff’s homicide Lt. Rich Williams.

Deputies are investigating to see if it is human bones.