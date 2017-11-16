× City to review public input on selection of new police chief

SAN DIEGO — City officials Thursday will provide an update on the process to find a successor for retiring police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Human resources staff at the City Council’s Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee meeting will review the results of six community forums held in recent months, where officials solicited input from 340 San Diegans about what they want to see in their next police chief.

The top two priorities stated by the residents were addressing concerns of racial profiling and over-policing people of color. Transparency in the Police Department and community engagement were two other common items of importance, according to a staff report.

Zimmerman is set to step down from her job in March.

City staff members will continue accepting applications for the position until Dec. 8 with the help of search firm Bob Murray & Associates. They will conduct interviews next month and issue their final recommendations to the mayor by the end of the year.

Officials hope to have a candidate put up for confirmation by the City Council by February.