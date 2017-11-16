78 bulldogs rescued from SoCal breeder need homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – More than 70 bulldogs are looking for homes after they were rescued from a puppy mill operating in Westminster, California.

Animal control came across a house in Westminster, a community just north of Huntington Beach, last week where illegal breeding was happening. The breeding operation involved French and English bulldogs.

The 78 dogs -- ranging in ages from 5 months to 10 years old -- found on the property were handed over to Wags Pet Adoption agency. Some of the dog are ready for adoption. The adoption agency warns that many of the animals have medical issues.

Volunteers warn the pups will need significant veterinary care due to their past.