SAN DIEGO – An infant boy was found abandoned along state Route 76 in San Diego County Wednesday morning, Cal Fire officials confirmed.

A contractor working for San Diego Gas & Electric found the boy wrapped in a blanket near Lake Henshaw Grill just before 8 a.m., according to officials.

Although an Amber Alert was issued for a 15-month-old boy early Wednesday, authorities told FOX 5 this is not the missing child from Los Angeles.

