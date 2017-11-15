Scam targets people who receive state payments electronically

SAN DIEGO – A texting scam is targeting Californians who get state aid through electronic benefits transfer cards, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency warned Wednesday.

The scammers are targeting beneficiaries of CalWORKs, CalFresh and General Relief who get state aid through EBT cards.

Scammers send a text message to beneficiaries about their benefits, asking them to call a phone number and provide their personal information, including their social security number.

There are no known victims in San Diego County so far, but local officials said anyone who receives a suspicious message about their benefits should call the California EBT Customer Service Helpline at 877-328-9677 or the HHSA ACESS customer service center at 866-262-9881.