Police search for suspects in Carmel Valley armed robbery

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help in identifying and tracking down a man who brandished a machete last month while robbing a Carmel Valley gas station/market and a woman believed to have served as his getaway driver.

The armed thief went into a restroom at the business in the 3800 block of Valley Centre Drive late on the morning of Oct. 25 and emerged with a mask over his face and the bladed weapon in his hand, according to San Diego police.

He ordered a clerk to turn over all the money in the register, and the victim complied. The bandit then left the store and began running to the west. As he fled, a gold extended-cab Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by a dark-haired woman pulled up alongside him, presumably to pick him up.

The employee reported having seen the same pair inside the business several days earlier.

The man was described as white, in his late 20s to mid-30s and about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a wraparound-style tattoo on his left arm. He was carrying a green backpack and wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with a California bear logo on the front, a blue or dark gray baseball cap with “Ford” spelled out on it and blue Keds-brand shoes.

His accomplice was described as a long-haired white woman who appeared to in her 40s, wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.