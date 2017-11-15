× Photos: Man suspected of trying to lure teen into car

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Oceanside Police released surveillance photos Wednesday of a man who allegedly tried to lure a teenager into his vehicle in August.

Police said the man took a teenager’s cellphone from a cart inside a Walmart store on August 6.

Shortly after the girl and her mom reported the lost phone to security, the man reportedly told the teen he had her phone in his vehicle.

“The male was possibly attempting to lure the juvenile to his vehicle to retrieve the phone,” police said in a news release.

The man was driving a white hatchback. Anyone with information should contact Detective Ron Nevares at 760-435-4749.