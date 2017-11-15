Navy SEAL died spearfishing off the coast of Zanzibar

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy SEAL died while spearfishing off the coast of Zanzibar on Veterans Day, the Union-Tribune reported.

Lt. Mark Alan Weiss was vacationing on the Tanzanian island when the incident happened.

The Navy did not give a cause of death.

The 35-year-old man from Michigan was assigned to Coronado-based Special Boat Team 12, Navy Special Warfare Group 4, but was serving under United States Africa Command before the mishap, according to the Tribune.

“Weiss and a fellow service member were on post-deployment leave to Zanzibar,” according to a statement on Naval Special Warfare’s Ethos Live blog.

Read the full story by the Union-Tribune.