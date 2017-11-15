Man shot, killed in Imperial Beach identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot on a street in Imperial Beach.

Deputies responded to a shots-fired call at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday near Donax Avenue and Florence Street, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Roberto Salas in the road with gunshot wounds, the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office said. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by firefighters and deputies. The death was ruled a homicide.

Witnesses told FOX 5 they heard multiple shots fired.

“I was watching TV and all of a sudden, pop, pop, pop! And it didn’t sound like firecrackers. I knew it was gunshots. By the time I got out here, the Sheriff’s were here and one of them was trying to give CPR. It was too late at that point,” Eddie Delk said.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators were interviewing multiple witnesses, Stubkjaer said. No arrests had been made as of late Tuesday night and the victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide detail at 858-974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

32.582279 -117.106903