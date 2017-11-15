Man facing 30 years to life for suspected DUI crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif- A preliminary hearing began Tuesday for a Campo man accused of killing two friends in an alleged DUI crash.

Ryan Gary Renz was behind the wheel of a speeding 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that slammed into a large oak tree alongside southbound Buckman Springs Road near Lake Morena Drive and overturned in January, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Johnny Ray Meyer, 23, and Dillon Cody Wiltfong, 26, were fatally injured in the crash.

CHP officials said that Renz had veered off the curving roadway “due to his level of intoxication.”

“I was told he was in a crash and that he was dead,” Wiltfong's girlfriend Robyn Pearson testified.

Border patrol agents said that the crash scene was one they will never forget.

Wednesday, the medical examiner is expected to testify, along with criminal lab experts who are expected to speak about blood alcohol levels of Renz on the night of the crash.

If this case goes to trial, Renz faces 30 years to life in prison.