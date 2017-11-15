Man carjacked at gunpoint near border

SAN DIEGO — A man driving from Northern California to Mexico stopped for a break near the border in the Otay Mesa West area of San Diego when he was carjacked at gunpoint, and the suspect may have taken the stolen vehicle across the border to Tijuana, police said Wednesday.

The victim was resting in his vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Palm Avenue when the suspect came up, pointed a handgun at him and ordered him to get out of the vehicle, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The stolen vehicle was a black 2000 GMC Yukon and the incident took place outside a Shell gas station, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

After the suspect demanded the SUV, the victim ran inside the gas station’s convenience store while the suspect drove away in the Yukon, Buttle said. The vehicle was last seen headed toward the Mexican border.

No injuries were reported. No arrests were made as of early Wednesday morning and robbery detectives were investigating the carjacking.