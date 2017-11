× Crews battle fire at recycling center

EL CAJON, Calif. – A fire broke out at a recycling center in El Cajon early Wednesday, sending billowing black smoke into the air.

The flames broke out at All Ways Recycling around 7:15 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue.

The road was closed between Bradley Avenue and Greenfield Drive while Heartland Fire battled the flames. Trafic was slow in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

