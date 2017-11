DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed by a Coaster train Wednesday evening in Del Mar.

The collision happened around 5 p.m. near the 100 block of 11th Street.

Sheriff’s deputies said the woman was trespassing onto the train tracks when she was fatally struck.

A tweet from North County Transit told travelers to expect delays on all COASTER and AMTRAK trains between Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot.