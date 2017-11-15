3 men stabbed during botched drug deal at PB bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A botched drug deal turned violent Wednesday morning at a Pacific Beach bar, leaving three men with stab wounds and two men on the run from police, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported just before 2:10 a.m. at the Cabo Cantina bar and restaurant at 1050 Garnet Ave., where five men -- two in one group, three in the other -- had met for a drug deal, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

"During the meeting, an argument ensued ... the argument turned violent and the subjects started fighting," Martinez said.

The pair of men who showed up together allegedly stabbed the other three men.

"One of the victims sustained a stab wound to the left side of his chest," Martinez said. "Another victim sustained stab wounds to his left arm and left ear. The third victim sustained a stab wound to his lower back."

None of the injuries were expected to be life-threatening, Martinez said.

The victims know the suspects, but their names were not released and they were described only as men in their 20s. Northern Division detectives were searching for those suspects and investigating the incident.