Win tickets to ‘It’s A Wonderful Life” performed with live orchestra
-
Kind Cubs fans help elderly couple enjoy playoff game
-
FOX 5 Game Of Thrones Concert Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
What’s going on with the NFL in Los Angeles?
-
FOX 5 So You Think You Can Dance Tour Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
Ocean Beach liquor store sells $384,000 winning lottery ticket
-
-
North Carolina man wins $60 on scratch-off ticket, then buys another worth $1 million
-
Man wins $6 million on scratcher ticket bought in Escondido
-
Ex-lottery worker who rigged winnings gets 25 years in prison
-
Here are your odds of winning both Powerball and Mega Millions
-
We have a winner! Massachusetts ticket snags $759M Powerball jackpot
-
-
Chula Vista man wins $1.5M Mega Millions prize
-
Powerball jackpot jumps to $650M after no winner drawn
-
San Diego Gulls gearing up for Friday’s home opener