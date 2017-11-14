× Water main break in PB causes giant sinkhole

SAN DIEGO — Northbound lanes of Mission Bay Drive in Pacific Beach remained closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to repair a sinkhole caused by a broken pipe.

A break in a water-transmission line caused the giant sinkhole and left several Pacific Beach shops without plumbing service Monday afternoon.

The ruptured 30-inch-diameter pipeline near the intersection of Damon Avenue and Mission Bay Drive began overflowing shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, city spokesman Arian Collins said. It took crews about a half-hour to deactivate the failed line.

“As a result of the shutdown, there were reports of low water pressure in several parts of the city,” Collins said.

There was no immediate estimate for when repairs will be complete.