Video of security guard yelling at mother with infant causes uproar

SAN DIEGO -- Video posted to Facebook of a security guard outside an East County shopping mall insulting a pan-handling woman carrying an infant is causing an uproar.

The video recorded on a cell phone at the College Grove Shopping Center by a witness shows the guard on a golf cart. He tells the woman, “You're illegally here, you're having babies and you're probably on welfare.”

Sonia Serrano posted the video. She was shopping with her 10-year-old daughter and recorded the altercation after she heard the guard ask about the woman’s immigration papers.

The video shows the guard telling Serrano to mind her own business, and then they get into an argument.

“I’m gonna defend her! She has a baby!” Serrano says. But the guard says the whole thing is a "scam." At that point, another woman gets involved, and from there the situation quickly turned into a name-calling and shouting match.

Serrano said she recorded the event because she didn’t like the way the guard was treating the woman.

“I didn’t care that she was asking for money, I cared about the way he was approaching her,” she told FOX 5.

The video was viewed nearly 800,000 times and shared more than 16,000 times on Facebook.

Allied Universal, the company that employs the security guard, issued a statement saying the guard does not represent the standard they set for their employees, and they are “handling” the situation.