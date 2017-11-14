Streamlined international arrivals come to Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport is now part of the Global Entry Enrollment on Arrival program, which streamlines the international arrival process.

Enrollment on Arrival “enables conditionally-approved Global Entry applicants to complete their interview, the final step of the Global Entry enrollment process, while clearing CBP processing,” according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Global Entry continues to be one of CBP’s most successful and popular programs and we have made it a priority to improve the enrollment process for those looking to join the ranks of `trusted traveler,”’ said Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.

Along with San Diego, the program is now available at 54 airports. Other recent additions include Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit Metropolitan, Minneapolis- Saint Paul International, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Salt Lake City International, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International, Seattle-Tacoma International and Toronto Pearson International.

CPB officials said the program will launch later this week at Denver International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

U.S. citizens, nationals and lawful permanent residents may apply for Global Entry, as well as passport holders from Argentina, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, according to the CPB.

More information about Global Entry can be found at the Customs and Border Protection website.