Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Del Mar

DEL MAR – Authorities have reopened lanes on northbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning. All main lanes of the freeway were closed for 3 hours, just south of Via De La Valle, following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a man trying to leave his crashed car.

California Highway Patrol originally responded to a 2 car crash that happened about 2:30 a.m. Heavy fog was noted in the area at the time of the first crash that ended in the middle of the lanes just South of Villa De La Valle. Then another collision happened shortly afterwards that prompted authorities to quickly close the interstate to avoid additional casulaties.

A Caltrans Sigalert will remain in effect until further notice as crews investigate and clean-up the multiple vehicle crash scene. California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic to 1 HOV lane or pushing freeway traffic to the Via De La Valle exit. No details on additional injuries have been released.

