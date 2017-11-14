Driver heading to Borrego Springs severely injured in pre-dawn crash

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — One person was “severely injured” and trapped for more than 30 minutes after a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning on a remote desert road east of Borrego Springs, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Borrego Salton Seaway, a rural, winding portion of San Diego County’s S-22 between Borrego Springs and Salton City, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said. Emergency crews reported that it appeared the vehicle, a Honda, was headed westbound from Imperial County toward Borrego Springs.

The rollover crash was reported after a semitrailer and another vehicle drove up on the overturned Honda and found the driver and sole occupant “severely injured,” according to a CHP incident log. The reporting party had to drive away from the crash site to find an area with cellphone service.

Emergency crews from Cal Fire San Diego responded and extricated the driver a little after 4 a.m. and paramedics took the victim to an airfield in the area to be airlifted to a hospital, Doerr said.