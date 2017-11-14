Chula Vista residents frustrated over park vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Vandals struck another park in Chula Vista last Friday.

Donut marks can be seen on the turf at Terra Nova Park, leaving thousands of dollars worth in damages.

"It's annoying and it adds up. This repair is going to be $2,000 to take care of," said City Works Director Rick Hopkins.

But some Chula Vista residents say it's not just about the cost of the damages that are upsetting.

"Parents volunteer a lot of time fixing these fields and we work with the city to donate soil to avoid injuries. It's hard to find an explanation. It's disappointing," said Chula Vista Soccer Club Director Hector Diaz.

Several soccer games have already been postponed or rescheduled this month.