Children shot at Northern California elementary school

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. – At least three people were killed and at least two children were wounded in a shooting at a rural Northern California school Tuesday morning.

Authorities said multiple shots were fired at Rancho Tehama Elementary School around 8 a.m. and there were multiple victims. The gunman was reportedly shot by police.

“Multiple shots were fired in Rancho Tehama , with multiple victims. I am told the suspected shooter is deceased from law enforcement bullets,” a deputy said.

The shooting reportedly started at a home and moved to Rancho Tehama Elementary School , authorities said. There are over 100 law enforcement officers at the school with up to five crime scenes.

A six year-old child with two gunshot wounds was reportedly transported by helicopter to a hospital. A second child was reportedly shot in the leg, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.

All other students had been evacuated from the school, authorities said.

