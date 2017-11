× Woman hospitalized after nearly drowning in backyard pool

SAN DIEGO – An 80-year-old woman was transported to the hospital Monday morning after nearly drowning in a Rancho Bernardo pool, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the backyard pool in the 12500 block of Oaks North Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the woman possibly suffered cardiac arrest.

She was transported to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.