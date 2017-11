A broken water main in Escondido sent water shooting nearly 30 feet into the air this morning. It happened just before 3 a.m. on Chestnut St., flooding part of that street. City crews were quickly called to the scene to stop the water and fix the broken pipe.

A post shared by FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:51am PST