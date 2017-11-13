Man stabbed in North Park bar fight

SAN DIEGO — An early-morning fight inside a North Park bar turned violent Monday after the combatants were thrown out of the establishment and one man stabbed another, police said.

The altercation began a little after 1:30 a.m. at The Office bar at 3936 30th Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The nature of the fight wasn’t disclosed, but the two men were escorted out of the bar.

“The altercation continued outside and the suspect stabbed the victim,” Buttle said. “The suspect was last seen walking northbound” in the 3900 block of 30th Street. No description of the suspect was immediately available.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, Buttle said. Detectives were investigating the stabbing and searching for the suspect.