Man dies after being hit by Frito-Lay truck

SAN DIEGO – A man died after being struck by a Frito-Lay delivery truck in Kearny Mesa early Monday.

The man was struck around 2:30 a.m. at Kearny Villa Road and Lightwave Avenue.

The driver told police she saw the man lying on the road, but was unable to avoid hitting him. She remained at the scene after the collision.

Police did not immediately know why the victim was lying in the street or whether he had been struck by another vehicle prior to being hit by the delivery truck, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said. The man was pronounced dead at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division was investigating the deadly crash.