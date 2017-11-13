Gym where 21 children were injured to remain closed during investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The indoor gym where at least 21 children were injured when a platform collapsed on Saturday will remain closed until officials have completed their investigation, authorities said Monday.

The wooden balcony came down at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, during a kids' night at Vault PK, a Parkour training facility in Barrio Logan.

Investigators red-tagged the business Monday, which will prevent it from reopening. They were collecting evidence were at the scene of the incident and checking to make sure the training facility had all of its permits in order.