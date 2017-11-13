Family injured after indoor gym platform collapse talk about what happened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The indoor gym where at least 21 children were injured when a platform collapsed on Saturday will remain closed until officials have completed their investigation, authorities said Monday.

The wooden balcony came down at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, during a kids' night at Vault PK, a Parkour training facility in Barrio Logan.

Three of the four members of the Rodriguez family were at the facility the night of the accident and were injured.

“I heard a crack, and then all of a sudden it just collapsed and it fell. Really scary,” said 10 year-old victim Omar Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez is on crutches after suffering cuts and lacerations when the platform and stairwell he was on at the Vault PK indoor gym collapsed Saturday.

“I was thinking if my mom was okay if my sister was okay,” said Rodriguez. “My mom just crawled out and then I was panicking and stuff. I was panicking and she just came out crying and I started crying when I hugged her."

The 10-year-old had to get stitches to his foot and was treated for cuts… his mother and sister however were more seriously injured and are still in the hospital. Omar’s dad says getting the call was a shock.

“I was working and you never expect you know your family to call you at work, they got into a big accident. I was really shaking for me it was like I didn’t know what to do, you know I don’t know what exactly what happened,” said the father.

His wife broke her ankle in three places, but will be released from the hospital today. He says his 16 year old daughter Nailey is unable to move. She will be in the hospital much longer after breaking parts of her pelvis and her shoulder.

Omar’s father says they are keeping an eye on the investigation into vault pk, and says if the business was not up to code he plans to take legal action.

“We definitely going to take legal action against the the company or whoever is running that place," said Rodriguez Sr.