Couple found dead in South Bay mobile home identified

SAN DIEGO -- The deaths of an elderly couple found in their Otay Mesa mobile home over the weekend were the result of a murder-suicide carried out by the husband, authorities reported Monday.

Officers conducting a welfare check on behalf of concerned neighbors who had lost contact with 82-year-old James Rafferty and his 83-year wife, Kazuko, forced entry to the pair's residence in the 3300 block of Del Sol Boulevard and discovered their bloodied bodies shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police.

Lt. Mike Holden said investigators determined that James Rafferty shot his spouse and used the same pistol to kill himself, but why was unknown.

