Chiropractor gets six month sentence for groping patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A San Marcos chiropractor received a six-month jail sentence after pleading guilty last month to sexually molesting patients during visits.

“This has been completely devastating to the victims in this case," said Deputy District Attorney Claudia Plascencia. "The damage this defendant had done is irreversible."

John Michals ,42, was arrested in April after a patient came forward and said Michals assaulted her during treatment at the North County Health Services Department in San Marcos.

Michals worked there and also had a private office on East San Marcos Boulevard where he was taken into custody.

After the arrest, more patients came forward.

Prosecutors said the plea deal included three counts - but there were seven victims in the complaint.

“I can say to the court he is remorseful. This has essentially ruined his life. He was a chiropractor – years of school – built his practice. All that is gone," said James Boyd, Michals' attorney.

Prosecutors said the incidents happened between June 2016 and March 2017.

The victims’ ages ranging from mid 20s to 50s and all were living in the North County area at the time.

When Michals gets out of jail he will have to register as a sex offender and will not be allowed to practice as a chiropractor again.

"Our community’s a safer place because today he’s in jail," said Plascencia.