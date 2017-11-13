Chicago hotel offering a night’s stay for $11.14

CHICAGO – For less than the price of a movie ticket, you can stay at a hotel in downtown Chicago.

The Conrad Chicago, located at 101 E. Erie St, is offering an overnight stay for $11.14.

The jaw-dropping deal is in honor of the hotel’s birthday, which is November 14th or 11.14.

So, starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST, you can book a room for $11.14.

There’s a few details to keep in mind.

Eligible for stays from November 15, 2017 through March 31, 2018 (Blackout dates apply). Quantities are limited to three rooms per night. Once the three rooms are sold out for a particular date, a secondary special rate of $111.40 is also available for Superior King or Superior 2 Queens for the same stay period.

To take advantage of the deal you need to call the reservation line