Body found in Cal State San Marcos parking ramp
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A man’s body was found early Monday morning in a six-story parking ramp on the Cal State San Marcos campus.
The body was found around 3:15 a.m. in parking structure N on Twin Oaks Valley Road.
The man suffered ‘major trauma,’ authorities said.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene but authorities told FOX 5 they believe the man committed suicide.
The area is closed while police investigate and drivers are not yet able to get to their cars in the parking structure.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
33.122586 -117.166051