Body found in Cal State San Marcos parking ramp

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A man’s body was found early Monday morning in a six-story parking ramp on the Cal State San Marcos campus.

The body was found around 3:15 a.m. in parking structure N on Twin Oaks Valley Road.

The man suffered ‘major trauma,’ authorities said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene but authorities told FOX 5 they believe the man committed suicide.

The area is closed while police investigate and drivers are not yet able to get to their cars in the parking structure.

UPD Advisory: UPD & SD County Sheriff investigation underway in Lot N and PS1. Both areas are temporarily closed. Please follow law enforcement instructions in the area. — CSUSM Police (@CSUSMpolice) November 13, 2017

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.