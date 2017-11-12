Padres, Dodgers to face off in Mexico next season: report

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in Mexico next season.

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday the two Southern California teams will play a three-game series May 4 -6 in Monterrey, Mexico. The newspaper said a person familiar with the matter said the official announcement could come as early as Monday.

The series in Mexico will replace the scheduled games that were supposed to be played in San Diego that weekend, the LA Times reported. The Padres will be the home team.

Read more at latimes.com.