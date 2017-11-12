Man dragged while preventing his car from being stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A man was injured Sunday morning after he was dragged during a carjacking in Bay Terraces.

According to police officers, three men approached the 64-year-old man around 10:10 a.m. in the 6900 block of Alcona Street, as he was letting the engine of his minivan run.

There was a fight as the men tried to push the owner of the minivan aside.

The victim tried holding on to the vehicle as the robbers drove away. He was dragged for a bit but eventually let go and hit his head on the ground.

The man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with a head injury.

The car is described as a burgundy 2010 Mazda 5 minivan with a license plate number, 6LBY327.

Police are still looking for the three suspects. They are described as clean-shaven black men in their 20s.