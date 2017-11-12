Imperial Beach teen hit by car hopes driver will come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. - An Imperial Beach teen was recovering after being hit by a car on his way to school.

Ninth-grader Alex Vang said he and friends were on their way to school Thursday morning when his friends stopped at a store. He continued on the intersection of Imperial Beach Boulevard and 12th Street.

“I did stop for a few minutes to check if there were any cars,” said Vang. When the coast was clear he peddled forward. “Before I knew it there was as car coming out… I’m like am I literally going to get hit by a car?”

The driver of a dark-colored Prius stopped, got out of the car then drove away, Vang said.

“He only came out to check on me for just a few minutes and then he rushed back into his car and took off,” Vang said.

“I was in shock. I felt like my whole body was numb,” said Vang's mother Amy Thao, describing the phone call she received about her son getting him. “It still replays in my mind at night."

Now, the victim and his family are asking him to come forward. Thoa said it is hard not to be angry at the driver.

“I want this person to be held responsible for he did. I understand that he did stop and check up on my son, but that’s not enough. Call the police, call an ambulance. Make sure that he’s okay. What if it was worse than that and he never made it home?” she said.

Vang said he hopes the driver comes forward, or is found, but if not the ninth grader said he will not let this hold him back.

Vang has a stitched-up chin. Even though it has been painful he is glad he is able to share how he got his injury.

“That’s already in the past and I can’t really change it. For now, I just have to keep on moving forward,” Vang said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call San Diego County Sheriff's Department.