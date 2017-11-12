Elderly couple found dead inside mobile home

SAN DIEGO – An elderly couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday afternoon, police said.

Detectives said they received a call from neighbors after the couple who were in their 80s would not answer the door at their home in the Ocean Bluffs community north of San Ysdiro Sunday.

When they arrived at the 3300 block of Del Sol Boulevard to check on the couple, they found their bodies with gunshot wounds, San Diego police said.

The last time people saw them alive was 5 p.m. Saturday, according to investigators.

Police were waiting for a search warrant around 3:30 p.m.

A neighbor told FOX 5 the man may have been battling cancer.

