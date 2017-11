× Costa Rica rattled by magnitude 6.8 earthquake

PARRITA, Costa Rica – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday night, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was centered 16 km west of Parrita, Costa Rica, at a depth of 10 km, according to the USGS.

No one has suffered major injuries, according to several news outlets.

There was no threat of a tsunami following the earthquake, according to the Weather Channel.