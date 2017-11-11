Man carjacked at gunpoint in parking lot

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police Saturday are investigating a carjacking at gunpoint of 58-year-old man in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego.

The victim was walking out of a Sams Club to his car in the parking lot when the suspect approached him, according to Officer Robert Heims. The suspect pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded his car keys.

The victim gave the suspect his keys, and the suspect drove away. He was last seen driving westbound through the parking lot, Heims said. The car is a gray 2015 Nissan Altima, with license plate 7GRD891.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 20-25 years old, and wearing a dark bandana, according to Heims.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.