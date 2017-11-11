× Average local gas price 41.4 cents higher than same date last year

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped seven-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.273.

Saturday’s average price is 5.8 cents more than a week ago, 23.1 cents greater than a month ago and 41.4 cents higher than on this date last year, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average gas price rose 23 cents during the first nine days of November as the result of a statewide 12-cent a gallon gasoline tax increase that went into effect Nov. 1.

Another factor in the sharp price increase this month was a reduction in supply caused by “an unexpectedly strong demand for gasoline in October linked to warmer weather across the U.S.,” said Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California.